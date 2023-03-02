Children, families at Primrose School of Clear Lake donates 187 items to Pasadena Animal Shelter

Children and families at Primrose School of Clear Lake contributed to recovery efforts for the Pasadena Animal Shelter.

According to a release, 187 items, including blankets, towels, toys, food, treats, beds and crates, along with food and water bowls, were donated to the shelter.

As you may recall, the Pasadena Animal Shelter was severely damaged by strong winds that rolled through the area in late January.

The students also hand-delivered the donations and met a few of the furry friends from the shelter.

School officials said this supply donation is one of the many ways the school gives back to the community throughout the year.