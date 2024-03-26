Children & crime: 12 year old accused of stabbing woman, little rascals

In a perplexing twist of fate, the tendrils of serious crimes reach into the tender years of childhood, leaving society grappling with the unsettling reality of youthful involvement in acts of profound consequence.

As we ponder this unsettling phenomenon, questions arise about the factors and circumstances driving such early entanglement in the realm of criminality.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full discussion.