Expand / Collapse search

Children & crime: 12 year old accused of stabbing woman, little rascals

By
Published  March 26, 2024 12:19am CDT
The Isiah Factor Uncensored
FOX 26 Houston

Children & crime: 12 year old accused of stabbing woman, little rascals

How can children be so young and linked to serious crimes?

HOUSTON - In a perplexing twist of fate, the tendrils of serious crimes reach into the tender years of childhood, leaving society grappling with the unsettling reality of youthful involvement in acts of profound consequence. 

As we ponder this unsettling phenomenon, questions arise about the factors and circumstances driving such early entanglement in the realm of criminality.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Click the video above for the full discussion.