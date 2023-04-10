Children at Risk to host annual golf tournament raising funds to improve lives

Calling all golfers! The Children at Risk Golf Classic that I have hosted for the past 23 years is coming up next month. The goal is to raise funds to better the lives of children.

PREVIOUS: Melissa Wilson hosts 21st Children at Risk Golf Tournament

"We advocate for the smallest people and for families who can't speak for themselves, and we advocate for their rights. We are the premiere children's charity in the state of Texas," states Special Events Coordinator for Children at Risk, Michelle Bowman.

She goes on to say that everyone loves children, so she hopes a lot of people will get on board to support children and their future.

The mission of Children at Risk is perfect for the situation too: driving change for children. Picture all of those golfers out there on the course with their drivers, raising money, to make a difference!

"So what's great about Children at Risk is that we know that Texans and Houstonians love their kids," exclaims Dr. Bob Sanborn, President and CEO of Children at Risk. "And so to have an organization that speaks up for kids, that works with every other group that works with kids, and we really strive to make sure that children have a voice in every process possible."

RELATED: Children at Risk releases 'Growing Up in Houston' highlighting key issues impacting local children

"We want to make sure that kids are successful in the state of Texas and so whether it's collaboration or education, awareness, but more importantly, policy change, what's really working for kids, we're about making sure that we're doing all the right things for kids," he continued.

Fundraisers, like this golf tournament, ensure the organization can fulfill that important mission.

"Golf is an amazing way to bring people together from all sorts of backgrounds," says Bowman. "Even if you're not good at playing golf, it's a fun way to come out and meet people that you've never met before, for an excellent cause. There will be about 120 golfers who are going to play to support Children at Risk."

As Dr. Sanborn often says: 'For the children!' In this case, let's keep it going with golf sayings and say, ‘Fore the Children!’

"I think what's really great about golf is that this is a way for people to have fun, but really support children in Texas, really support making sure that kids have that opportunity to be successful," states Dr. Sanborn, known by many as Dr. Bob.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP

Plenty of the FOX family will be at the tourney to welcome golfers! In fact, our evening anchor, Caroline Collins is on board to compete and will be involved in some form or fashion, possibly even a long-drive contest!

One of our meteorologists also always attends to give the golfers a fun look at our FOX RAD Weather Chaser and to offer a full-day forecast, so the golfers know what to expect on the course.

We'll also have all kinds of surprises on the different holes. I offer fun snacks and drinks for the golfers, to help brighten their day, as well!

The Houston School of Massage has done an incredible job many years in a row, offering chair massages on the course for golfers.

We're also proud to have teamed up with the local motorcycle club, Deacons of Deadwood, which has provided tens of thousands of dollars to help Children at Risk's mission.

"We want to make sure that people are out there on that Monday, golfing with us and having fun being with the whole crew and FOX 26 and Melissa Wilson, which is really important, and golfing and supporting kids in Texas," says Dr. Bob.

MORE STORIES BY MELISSA WILSON

We encourage you to join us on Monday, May 15th at The Woodlands Country Club. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m., while the shotgun start will be at 1 p.m.

For more information on the annual golf tournament, click here.