St. Pete teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old brother to death with stolen gun: SPPD

An 11-year-old boy was shot to death on Friday afternoon and police say his 14-year-old brother is the one who pulled the trigger.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the 14-year-old boy told investigators he was playing with the gun when he accidentally shot his little brother, Amir Williams, in their St. Petersburg home around 12:15 p.m.

The brothers were at home with their 13-year-old sister at the time of the shooting. The children had the day off from school.

Pictured: Amir Williams. Image is courtesy of the Williams family.

After the shooting, police say the 13-year-old girl called their mother and told her what happened. As their mom was racing to get home, police say she was involved in a crash on the interstate that severely damaged her car. They went on to say she took a rideshare home.

Officers said the gun was reported stolen on April 24 in St. Pete. Detectives are now trying to determine how the 14-year-old got it.

Family members told police they did not know the teen had a gun.

St. Petersburg Assistant Police Chief Mike Kovacsev called the shooting a ‘tragic incident.’

He added, "A teenager should not have had a firearm. He was playing around with the firearm and it discharged. An 11-year-old child was killed."

Kovacsev said the teen will not likely be charged on Friday, but SPPD will be working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine the next steps.

