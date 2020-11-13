Child airlifted to local hospital after major crash involving 18-wheeler on North Freeway

A child is being airlifted to a Houston-area hospital after a major crash on the North Freeway.

Authorities say the accident involving a passenger car and an 18-wheeler happened in north Harris County on the North Freeway northbound at Cypresswood Dr. on Friday afternoon.

The frontage road is closed due to the crash.

Harris County sheriff's deputies and traffic investigators are on the scene trying to determine what happened.

A child was transported by Life Flight in unknown condition. It's unclear at this time if anyone else suffered injuries.

According to a view from Houston Transtar cameras, an 18-wheeler appears to be hanging off the freeway.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.