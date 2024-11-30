A very vocal chihuahua was rescued by a Houston Fire Department hero on Black Friday, and it was all caught on camera.

Houston Botanic Garden staffers were told a small chihuahua stuck on the footing of a pedestrian bridge over the Sims Bayou channel.

Firefighters from stations 29 and 42 were called to the scene to help the dog get out of the situation.

Witnesses caught the rescue on video and the small animal could be heard barking at their rescuer as they approached. At one point, the chihuahua looked to take a nip at the firefighter before jumping into the bayou.

Luckily, the firefighter was not too far behind and was able to swoop the dog up and carry it back to safety.