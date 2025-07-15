Chick-fil-A Code Moo game: How to play, earn free food
On the Chick-fil-A app, those mischievous cows are back again to help you earn food rewards through the Code Moo digital game!
Chick-fil-A "Code Moo" digital game
What we know:
For three weeks, they go on animated, new missions every Tuesday from July 15 through Aug. 4.
These "missions" are fun, mini-games centered around the well-known Chick-fil-A cows taking on their rival, Circus Burger.
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Once Chick-fil-A Members complete the game, they earn food rewards, which include medium waffle fries, a chocolate chunk cookie, or 5-count Chick-fil-A nuggets.
In the Chick-fil-A Play app, kids can help the Cows complete their own secret missions and watch exclusive new family entertainment starring the camera-ready Cows.
No food rewards will be available on the Chick-fil-A Play App.
The Source: Chick-fil-A press release