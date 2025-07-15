Chick-fil-A Code Moo game: How to play, earn free food

The Brief You can earn free food rewards by playing the "Code Moo" game in the Chick-fil-A app. There is a new game to play every Tuesday from July 15 to Aug. 4, Rewards can include medium waffle fries, a chocolate chunk cookie, or 5-count Chick-fil-A nuggets.



On the Chick-fil-A app, those mischievous cows are back again to help you earn food rewards through the Code Moo digital game!

Chick-fil-A "Code Moo" digital game

What we know:

For three weeks, they go on animated, new missions every Tuesday from July 15 through Aug. 4.

These "missions" are fun, mini-games centered around the well-known Chick-fil-A cows taking on their rival, Circus Burger.

Courtesy of Chick-fil-A

Once Chick-fil-A Members complete the game, they earn food rewards, which include medium waffle fries, a chocolate chunk cookie, or 5-count Chick-fil-A nuggets.

In the Chick-fil-A Play app, kids can help the Cows complete their own secret missions and watch exclusive new family entertainment starring the camera-ready Cows.

No food rewards will be available on the Chick-fil-A Play App.