Chia seeds sold at Walmart recalled over salmonella concerns

The Food and Drug Administration is notifying consumers about a voluntary recall of Great Value Organic Black Chia Seeds 32 oz. due to the potential presence of Salmonella in some of the products.

The product can be found at Walmart.

The FDA said no illnesses have been reported associated with the product, but a recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution.

More specific information is found below.

Consumers who bought the product are advised to throw the food away. Natural Sourcing International will provide replacement upon proof of purchase.

Consumers seeking replacement product or with questions regarding this recall can contact Natural Sourcing International by calling Customer Service at 1-818-405-9705 Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST or emailing the company at customerservice@organically-simple.com .

Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration. Salmonella poisoning can cause serious illness, especially in children younger than 5, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms of infection usually occur within 12 hours to three days after eating contaminated food and include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.