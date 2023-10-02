Charlotte Sena: 9-year-old girl who was camping with family found safe

Missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found after disappearing from Moreau Lake State Park in New York on Saturday, authorities say.

New York State Police announced on Monday night that a suspect has been taken into custody over the incident. Sena is reportedly safe and healthy.

"Charlotte Sena has been located and [is] in good health," the statement read. "A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation."

Sources tell Fox News Digital that the male suspect left a ransom note. The suspect also reportedly has a criminal history involving sexual abuse, according to the Albany Times-Union.

Sena is currently being evaluated at the hospital. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she was "overjoyed" at the news of Sena being found safe.

"Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home," the statement read. "Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family."

Before she was found, Sena was last seen bicycling Saturday evening in Moreau Lake State Park, about 35 miles north of Albany. Police said it was possible she was abducted.

Drones, bloodhounds and an airboat were used in the search for a missing 9-year-old girl who had been camping with her family in upstate New York, officials said.

She had been riding her bike around a loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when the fourth-grader failed to come back after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Sunday briefing.

The girl's mother called 911 after her bicycle was found Saturday around 6:45 p.m.

Officials issued an Amber Alert on Sunday morning after an exhaustive search because "it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place," state police Lt. Colonel Richard Mazzone said.

The alert describes her as a white girl with blonde hair and green eyes, about 4 feet 6 inches tall.

The more than 100 searchers Sunday included police, forest rangers and civilians.

"We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte," said Hochul, who described her as a "joyful" girl who was recently elected a class officer for student council.

The girl, a resident of nearby Greenfield, was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet.

The Associated Press wire services and FOX News helped contribute to this report.