A Klein ISD employee has been terminated for making "senseless and completely unacceptable remarks" on social media about the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, the district says.

The district did not identify the employee or what role they formerly held.

Klein ISD releases statement

In a statement, Klein ISD said, "Klein ISD has been made aware of senseless and completely unacceptable remarks made on social media by a now former employee regarding the tragic death of Charlie Kirk. The loss of human life to violence is not only heartbreaking, it is a painful reminder of the deep need for compassion, peace, and respect in our world.

Effective immediately, this individual’s employment with Klein ISD has been terminated. This conduct does not reflect the values, standards, or expectations of our school district and will never be tolerated.

We want to assure our community that we take matters of this nature with the utmost seriousness. We hold all Klein ISD employees to the highest standard of professionalism and respect, and any actions falling short of those standards will be addressed swiftly and decisively.

Klein ISD remains fully committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and compassionate environment for every student, staff member, and family in our care."

Charlie Kirk shooting latest

Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University Wednesday afternoon during the first stop of his American Comeback Tour.

On Friday, Utah and federal officials announced an arrest in the case. Tyler Robinson, 22, is in custody based in part on a tip from his own father and will face charges.

