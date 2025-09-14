Charlie Kirk candlelight prayer vigil to be held in Houston

article

The Houston community will gather Sunday, Sept. 14 for a candlelight prayer vigil to honor Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA.

The event, organized by longtime friends and allies, will take place at 7 p.m. at Discovery Green in downtown Houston. Organizers say the vigil will celebrate Kirk's life and legacy and promote peace in a politically polarized country.

Jacob Jack Way, founder of Red State Solutions, said he felt a "divine calling" to organize the vigil.

What they're saying:

"I felt a divine calling to step up and organize this vigil. People are hurting and need closure. This faith-based gathering is meant to honor his legacy and carry it forward. Everything he stood for was rooted in faith. This is a solemn moment of remembrance, not a protest or a rally. What I respected most about Charlie Kirk is the way he lived out the freedoms our country was built upon (speech, religion, and assembly. I’ve seen him give every voice a chance, listen with respect, and create the kind of healthy debate that makes those freedoms matter."

According to organizers, the event will feature shared stories, prayers and a call for peace. It will include remarks from Kirk's friends and supporters.

Way said Kirk's example taught that "true strength comes from faith, not division."

"This isn’t just a farewell—it’s a battle cry for all of us to step up, just as Charlie did, and make America a place of grace and resolve," Way said.

Event Details:

The vigil is open to the public. Discovery Green is located at 1500 McKinney Street in downtown Houston. Metered street parking, garages, and surface lots are available.