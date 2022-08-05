Charges dismissed against Houston Texans RB Darius Anderson

Charges have been dismissed against Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to FOX 26 that there was insufficient evidence in the case.

Anderson was arrested last month and charged with burglary with intent to commit assault and theft.

BACKGROUND: Houston Texans player charged with burglary with intent to commit assault

He was facing the second-degree felony after his ex-girlfriend accused him of going to her house and threatening to "beat her up."

At the time of the arrest, the Texans said in a statement that they were aware of the report involving Anderson, and were gathering information.

The Texans responded to the charges being saying they were happy for Anderson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON THE HOUSTON TEXANS

"I'm so happy for Darius and his family to be able to put this behind them," said Kelly Benavides, attorney for the Texans. "I commend the DA's office for taking a hard look at this case and when they realized they didn't have the evidence needed to prove the allegations they did the right thing and dismissed the case."