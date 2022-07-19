Houston Texans player charged with burglary with intent to commit assault

A Houston Texans running back has been charged with burglary with intent to commit assault and theft, court records show.

Darius Anderson is facing a second-degree felony after he's been accused of going to his ex-girlfriend's house and threatening to "beat her up."

According to court documents, 24-year-old Anderson showed up at his on-again-off-again girlfriend's home in the Museum District around 7 a.m. Friday.

The woman told authorities that she saw his vehicle parked outside her garage as she was coming home from getting coffee. Then Anderson allegedly "proceeded to follow her aggressively, cutting her off in her vehicle."

The complainant said she went home after believing she lost him, but as the garage was closing to her townhome, Anderson appeared. He then caused her to fall down the stairs as he opened the door.

She told authorities that she grabbed her gun from the coffee table to keep it from Anderson, but never pointed it at him.

Eventually, she ran up to her bedroom on the third floor and locked herself inside the bathroom. She heard Anderson break into her locked bedroom and yell that he was "going to beat her up."

He then heard her on the phone with police and ran down to his car, but not before taking some of the woman's shoes, according to court documents.

The woman also told authorities that Anderson "has hit her in the past, but she never made a report before this incident."

She added that they last broke up two months ago, but Anderson has been staying the night at her house "every other day for the past month." He allegedly does not have a key and does not reside at her home. Court documents show his home is located in Fort Bend County.

The Texans said in a statement that they were aware of the report involving Anderson, and are gathering information.

Anderson was given a $20,000 bond, which he posted.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.