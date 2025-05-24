Man shot, killed in Channelview following arguments involving suspect, officials say

The Brief Deputies were called to Avenue C on Friday evening. The suspect reportedly shot the victim after getting into an argument with him and another person. Officials are working to identify the suspect based on an alias they were given.



Harris County authorities are looking to charge a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Channelview on Friday night.

Channelview: Deadly Avenue C shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Avenue C, near the East Freeway.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man unresponsive in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

According to Sergeant Richie with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the shooter, the victim, and one other person.

The suspect got into an argument with one person, but no shots were fired until the suspect reportedly started arguing with the victim.

What we don't know:

The victim will not be identified until his loved ones have been notified.

The suspect has also not been named at this time. According to the sheriff's office, detectives were able to identify the suspect and are working to file murder charges.