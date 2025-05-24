Man shot, killed in Channelview following arguments involving suspect, officials say
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - Harris County authorities are looking to charge a suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in Channelview on Friday night.
Channelview: Deadly Avenue C shooting
What we know:
The shooting was reported at around 8 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Avenue C, near the East Freeway.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a man unresponsive in the front yard of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.
According to Sergeant Richie with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting stemmed from an argument between the shooter, the victim, and one other person.
The suspect got into an argument with one person, but no shots were fired until the suspect reportedly started arguing with the victim.
What we don't know:
The victim will not be identified until his loved ones have been notified.
The suspect has also not been named at this time. According to the sheriff's office, detectives were able to identify the suspect and are working to file murder charges.
The Source: OnScene TV and the Harris County Sheriff's Office.