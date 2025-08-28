Channelview commercial fire along I-10 leaves man in critical condition
CHANNELVIEW, Texas - A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire that impacted several businesses in Channelview early Thursday morning, officials say.
What we know:
The fire occurred around 2 a.m. at a commercial building in the 16000 block of the I-10 East Freeway, near Crockett Street. Several businesses are located there.
According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns.
Officials say at least four businesses appear to have been impacted by the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire marshal’s office says witnesses reported hearing a boom before the fire started.
The man who was injured has not been identified.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.