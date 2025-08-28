Channelview commercial fire along I-10 leaves man in critical condition

The Brief A man was taken to the hospital with burns after a commercial building fire in Channelview. He was last reported to be in critical condition. Several businesses at the location were impacted by the fire.



A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a fire that impacted several businesses in Channelview early Thursday morning, officials say.

Commercial building fire in Channelview

What we know:

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. at a commercial building in the 16000 block of the I-10 East Freeway, near Crockett Street. Several businesses are located there.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with burns.

Officials say at least four businesses appear to have been impacted by the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire marshal’s office says witnesses reported hearing a boom before the fire started.

The man who was injured has not been identified.