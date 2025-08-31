Northwest Harris County: Two shot while in vehicle; car crashes into home
HOUSTON - Two men are said to be hospitalized after they were shot, causing them to crash into a home in northwest Harris County.
Harris County crime: Champions Forest home hit by car
What we know:
The incident happened on Champion Forest Drive near West Richey Road.
Authorities at the scene tell FOX 26 that the two men were shot during a drug deal gone wrong.
The driver of the vehicle lost control after being shot, causing the two to crash into a home.
No one else was hurt.
What we don't know:
There is no information regarding the men's identities or current conditions.
No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.
This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: FOX 26 Reporter Abigail Dye spoke to authorities at the scene.