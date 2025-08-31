Northwest Harris County: Two shot while in vehicle; car crashes into home

The Brief This incident was reported on Champions Forest Drive near West Richey Road. Authorities say two people were shot while driving, then crashed into a house. The victims were hospitalized. No one else was hurt.



Two men are said to be hospitalized after they were shot, causing them to crash into a home in northwest Harris County.

Harris County crime: Champions Forest home hit by car

What we know:

The incident happened on Champion Forest Drive near West Richey Road.

Authorities at the scene tell FOX 26 that the two men were shot during a drug deal gone wrong.

The driver of the vehicle lost control after being shot, causing the two to crash into a home.

No one else was hurt.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding the men's identities or current conditions.

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.