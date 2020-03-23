Chambers County curfew goes into effect Tuesday until further notice

A curfew has been established for Chambers County, this comes a day after the Walker County judge issued a curfew for his county.

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia signed the order on Monday.

The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 until further notice.

According to the order, people cannot travel on any public or private property within Chambers County between the hours of 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

The judge also put a curfew on youths under the age of 18. The 24-hour curfew applies to youths who are not in school, who are not accompanied by school personnel, who a parent or guardian, or who are not going directly to their place of employment or going directly home from that place of employment.

Anyone who violates the order is subject to a $1,000 fine and/or 180 days in the Chambers County Jail.

