Chairs sold at TJMaxx, HomeGoods and Marshalls recalled after reported injuries

TJX Companies has recalled nearly 82,000 office chairs that were sold at its company owned stores nationwide because they can break and cause injuries, according to safety regulators.

The back of the office chairs, which were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense stores, can "break or detach from the seat base when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall was initiated following 12 reports that the back of the chair broke or detached when someone was testing the chair at a store.

Ten of these incidents reported injuries "including contusions, strains, numbness, bruising and one reported concussion," according to the notice.

The recalled chairs have a circle cushioned seat that attaches to an adjustable metal stand and five wheels. The chairs were sold in multiple colors including white, black, gray, floral, pink, orange, navy, light blue, brown, mint and cream, the notice continued.

The words "ANJI GUOTAI Furniture Co. Ltd." and "Made in China" can be seen on a label underneath the seat, the CPSC said.

Consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the chairs and to contact TJX on how to dispose of the product and receive a full refund, according to safety regulators.

They can also bring the chairs back to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods or Homesense store for a full refund.

The chairs were on sale at the aforementioned stores from June 2019 through December 2022.

