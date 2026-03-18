Houston César Chávez march canceled amid assault allegations

The Brief An organizer for Houston's annual César Chávez march confirms this year's event has been canceled. Chávez-related events have been canceled nationwide following a report accusing him of assaulting minors. Fellow advocate Dolores Huerta made accusations against him on social media. Chávez is said to be "one of the most inspirational labor leaders of the 20th century."



A Houston event honoring César Chávez has been canceled as assault allegations continue to rise against the labor union icon.

Houston César Chávez event canceled

What they're saying:

An organizer for Houston's annual César Chávez march confirms this year's event has been canceled.

The Houston event is one of many that have been canceled across the country.

Cesar Chavez (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Allegations against Chávez

Big picture view:

The cancellations come after a New York Times article accusing César Chávez of sexually assaulting multiple women and girls. Two victims mentioned in the article are said to be daughters of organizers who participated in rallies alongside Chávez.

Dolores Huerta, a mentee of César Chávez who has also been praised for her legacy, also claims that her mentor had assaulted her twice. A statement was posted on the activists' social media on Wednesday, claiming both incidents with Chávez led to secret pregnancies, and she arranged for both children to be raised by other families.

Who was César Chávez?

The backstory:

According to the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO), Chávez is known as an icon for labor unions.

He and Delores Huerta helped establish the National Farm Workers Association (NFWA), advocating for farmworkers to have a minimum wage, unemployment insurance, and a life insurance plan, among other things.

Sonoma State University says Chávez also led a 340-mile march and a 25-day hunger strike in support of the boycott of California grapes due to workers' poor conditions and small pay.

The NFWA later became the United Farm Workers (UFW), which Chávez and Huerta led for over 30 years.

The AFL-CIO and the Cesar Chavez Foundation have since put out separate statements regarding the allegations against Chávez, both in support of his alleged victims.

Click here for the AFL-CIO statement.

Click here for the Cesar Chavez Foundation statement.