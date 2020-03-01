CERAWeek 2020 canceled due to growing coronavirus concerns

article

CERAWeek 2020, originally scheduled to take place in Houston, March 9-13, has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Delegates from over 80 countries were expected to participate in CERAWeek 2020. The World Health Organization raised the threat level on Friday, the U.S. government cancelled a summit meeting scheduled in Las Vegas, an increasing number of companies are instituting travel bans and restrictions, border health checks are becoming more restrictive and there is growing concern about large conferences with people coming from different parts of the world.

CERAWeek 2021 will resume in Houston on March 1-5, 2021. IHS Markit made the decision reluctantly and after deep consideration.

MORE: Stay up-to-date with the latest coronavirus developments