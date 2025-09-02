Central Texas girl attacked by shark on Galveston beach

The Brief A 8-year-old Central Texas girl is in the hospital after being attacked by a shark over the weekend in Galveston. That's according to her mother, Christa, who spoke with KWTX. KWTX reported 8-year-old Harper Ochoa was playing in some shallow water when she felt something grab the back of her leg. KWTX is reporting doctors will keep Harper in the hospital for a few days as she is administered antibiotics.



What we know:

According to KWTX, 8-year-old Harper Ochoa was playing in some shallow water when she felt something grab the back of her leg.

(Source: Hannah's mother, Christa via KBTX)

Christa said Harper pushed it off her leg and started screaming.

What happened next, according to Christa, was they noticed a chunk missing from the back of her leg, just below her calf.

"At first we thought, you know what is a stingray? It was just so much blood it was hard to tell kind of what was going on," said Christa. "Then when they were able to kind of get it to stop bleeding we were able… the doctor was able to confirm that it looked like something from a shark and she got 13 staples in the back of her leg."

What's next:

KWTX is reporting doctors will keep Harper in the hospital for a few days as she is administered antibiotics.

Christa said Harper is doing well considering what happened.