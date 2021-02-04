CenterPoint Energy crews head to New York to help restore power after winter storms

article

The heavy snowfall from major winter storms in the New York area has left many in need of power.

Consolidated Edison is asking for assistance to help restore power, and CenterPoint Energy is stepping up to the plate.

The company sent a group of major underground network testers, cable splicers, and support personnel this morning.

"Our thoughts are with the communities impacted by severe winter storms in the Northeast," said Lynnae Wilson, CenterPoint Energy’s Senior Vice President of High Voltage Operations. "Our dedicated teams are prepared to work 12- to 16-hour days to help restore electric service as safely and quickly as possible to affected customers in the New York area."

CenterPoint Energy is part of electric utility mutual assistance programs that provide access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country to lend a hand during widespread power outage emergencies.

After Hurricane Harvey, the company received help from thousands of workers from 20 states. Together they helped restore power to customers within 10 days.