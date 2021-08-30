CenterPoint Energy crews from Houston helping to restore power in Louisiana

CenterPoint Energy crews are headed to Louisiana to help restore power after Hurricane Ida left more than a million people in the dark.

The company says more than 200 employees and contractors from Houston and Evansville, Ind., were deployed on Monday morning.

According to PowerOutage.us, 1.07 million people in Louisiana were still without power a day after Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in the state.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Hurricane Ida’s devastation. We are ready to lend a helping hand to our neighbor utilities and are fully committed to restoring power to affected customers as safely and quickly as possible," said Kenny Mercado, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President, Electric Utility. "Our linemen are skilled to perform in any type of conditions, just like they do for our customers at home."

The company says CenterPoint Energy crews will complete a safety and onboarding process and then begin working 16-hour shifts, while taking COVID-19 precautions.

CenterPoint Energy is part of electric utility mutual assistance programs that provide access to thousands of linemen and tree trimmers from around the country to lend a hand during widespread power outage emergencies, the company says.

