Celebs are traveling to Houston for award winning BBL plastic surgeon

Brazilian Butt Lift also known as BBL, is one of the most popular cosmetic procedures of our time and there’s an office in Houston that’s got celebs making a special trip to.

Premiere Surgical Arts, located on Richmond Ave., lead by award-winning 4D Etching/BBL specialist Dr. Calvin Jung, also known as Dr. Jung Money on social media has become wildly popular particularly after Bad Girls Club reality star Wiintrr traveled to Houston to his practice for help after a botched BBL.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Edward Chamata who works alongside Dr. Jung says BBL’s have gotten a bad reputation because there was a high mortality rate roughly 10 years ago.

"We did not have a good grasp on anatomy back then of that area, of the technical techniques that we need to be doing in that area," he explained. "Now it’s getting to a point where BBLs are considered even safer than tummy tucks which are very common."

There are two parts to the procedure which could take anywhere between 2 and 4 hours. The first part involves liposuction to the abdomen, to the love handle region, and to the back region. In the second part, they transfer the fat that they get, into the buttocks to essentially augment and reshape it.

Dr. Chamata says this isn’t the right procedure for everyone, and it’s important to choose the right patient. There are people who will need to lose weight prior to the procedure to get to the point where the surgery will actually look good on them.

It’s also possible to be too skinny for a BBL because there is nowhere to get the fat from. They work with a dietitian that is able to maintain and get the healthy weight needed for the procedure.

More male patients are requesting a BBL to get that more athletic look to the buttocks and a more defined upper body.

Dr. Chamata says you don’t necessarily have to have a second BBL after many years because, after a month, it should be stable. Most people do it to further augment their buttocks or because they did not properly take care of themselves afterwards.

Caring properly for yourself after surgery will make all the difference in your end results.

Another misconception is that having a BBL means you no longer need to work out and eat a good diet. He says that is the only way you will be able to maintain your results long-term.

As far as pricing goes, they do offer payment plans. When it comes to plastic surgery and your body, Dr. Chamata suggests this is not a time to cut corners; you will get what you pay for.

Advertisement