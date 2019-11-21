Ceiling collapsed on Houston woman while she slept, landlord still charging rent

A Houston woman is looking for a new place to stay after her bedroom ceiling collapsed on her as she was sleeping at the Pelican Landing Apartments in west Houston.

"I'm in bed, and my roof falls down,” Cantina Campbell says in a Snapchat video recorded Tuesday. “It is 2:16."

"I'm laying in bed at 2 a.m. and my ceiling collapsed,” Campbell told FOX 26. "So of course, I roll over, trying not to get hit by the sheetrock."

She says it started with a small crack in the corner of the room back in July.

"You could tell every day the ceiling is cracking even more,” said Campbell.

Campbell says she alerted her landlord about the crack at that time, but nothing was done.

"For it to fall on me while I'm in bed--that is the problem,” said Campbell.

A maintenance crew cleaned up the rubble and covered the hole in the ceiling Wednesday.

"For them just to come and clean it up and board it up--don't try to see why it rained down for the next tenant or even me--why did it happen?” asked Campbell. “Don't try to cover it up and then try to charge me rent still--$900 a month for this kind of living arrangement."

FOX 26 stopped by the leasing office and asked for an interview with the Pelican Landing management. We did not get a response.

"They know the ceiling falling on a tenant is a problem,” said Campbell.