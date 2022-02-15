Cause of deadly house fire in southeast Houston under investigation

A deadly early morning house fire is under investigation in southeast Houston.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Ward.

Firefighters were alerted that someone may still be inside the house, and they were able to go in and get a man out. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the man, in his early 60s, was the owner of the home.

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, which appears to have started in the living room. The Houston Police Department is also investigating.

Police say they have a person of interest – the victim’s roommate – in custody.

According to police, officers had been called out to the home before, and two reports were filed. Police say there was a dispute between the homeowner and his roommate that he wanted evicted.

According to police, the man’s cause of death appears to be smoke inhalation, but the medical examiner will make the official determination.