Houston crime: Panhandling man smashes multiple car windows outside of SW Houston daycare

The Brief Crayola Learning Center says a man was panhandling outside of their daycare facility at 9980 Beechnut. Workers say the man asked a mother for money. She told him no, so he went to the back parking lot and started smashing multiple car windows. Workers shared a first-hand account of what happened and are thankful kids are safe.



Workers at the Crayola Learning Center tell FOX 26, a man was panhandling and began smashing multiple car windows after a parent didn’t give him money.

Man smashes car windows outside of Houston daycare

The backstory:

"I came into work and parked my car at around 6:45," said Linda Joubert, the chef at Crayola Learning Center. "The kids usually go on the bus for morning school at 7, so when the director came out to put the kids on the van, she seen all the windows was busted, so they called me. I came outside, I looked at the window, and I was like, wow."

Joubert said the kids were not outside at the time, but they were frightened by all the glass that was on the ground.

Joubert says she was in shock not only seeing the smashed windows in the parking lot, but the video of what happened. She tells FOX 26, it all started out front after a man was seen walking up and down a shopping strip.

What they're saying:

"He was panhandling, and he asked one of the parents for money, and she told him no, she didn't have any money. So that’s when he proceeded, from the cameras that we looked at, he proceeded to come straight to the back of the building," said Joubert.

Caught on camera out back, Joubert says he found some loose concrete, picked it up, and tossed it directly at Linda Joubert’s car once, but it didn’t stop there. He then hit the van and Linda’s car for a second time.

"Then he went to the white van because it was parked next to mine, and he busted the window out on this van over here, and you can see where that spot is up there. We didn't get that part repaired," said Joubert. "The window, I had to repair it, I came out here. I couldn't drive it, glass was all inside the car, that window was cracked, and busted up really, really bad, just busted."

Linda told FOX 26 on Monday, the block of cement used to smash the windows was still sitting in the parking lot, after he picked it up from a cracked area near a drain.

Why you should care:

The back parking lot where this happened is right next to the daycare playground. Thankfully, Linda says this all happened in the morning, so no kids were outside playing.

"We are really, really blessed. That's all he really got," said Joubert. "I would just be advised to watch your back anywhere you go and make sure that nobody is behind you, or when those types of people come up to you, move as fast as you can to get away."