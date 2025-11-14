Caught on camera: Houston store clerk attacked during robbery attempt

The Brief Houston police say a convenience store clerk was assaulted during an attempted robbery and it was caught on camera. Authorities are asking for the public's help to help identify the suspect. The store clerk says crime has surged recently and is concerned.



Houston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of assaulting a convenience store clerk during an attempted robbery at a Q-Mart along the Southwest Freeway.

Houston store clerk attacked, caught on camera

What we know:

The clerk, Najaf Butt, told FOX 26 he has called police at least 20 times in the past month as crime around the store has increased, and he fears it will worsen as the holiday season approaches.

Attempted beer theft turns violent

Houston police released surveillance video showing the moment Butt confronted a man who he says tried to steal several cases of beer on the morning of November 1.

Butt says a second man stood outside trying to distract him while the masked suspect pretended to buy beer.

"I knew something was going to happen," Butt said. "He came to the counter, pretended to buy beer, then grabbed the packs and tried to walk out. I had to stop him, and that led to the altercation."

The struggle quickly escalated into a fight.

"He was pushing me, I was pushing him. He punched me, I punched him," Butt explained. "It went on for a few minutes before he ran away."

Store hit by multiple thefts in recent weeks

Butt says the attempted robbery is just one of many incidents. He shared additional surveillance videos showing masked individuals stealing items on multiple occasions, costing the store thousands of dollars in food and beer.

Just two nights ago, the store was hit again, this time by a man and woman who Butt says smashed the front door with bricks around 3 a.m.

"They broke the glass, came in wearing masks, said they had a gun, and grabbed cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash from both registers," he said.

Butt believes crime has risen dramatically in the last three weeks — as much as 60% to 70%.

"Convenience stores are used to petty crimes, but it’s gone way up recently," he added.

Houston police offer safety tips

Houston police say they are actively investigating and are urging convenience store owners to take extra safety measures. Officials recommend installing high-resolution cameras and alarm systems, posting signs indicating security measures are in place, improving lighting, and training employees on safety protocols.

Anyone with information on the suspect seen in the assault video is asked to contact Houston police.