Cashback apps can boost savings for online holiday shopping

As more people are expected to do their holiday shopping online this year, cashback apps can help you save even more money than shopping sales.

RetailMeNot is holding its second annual Cash Back day Thursday, November 5 through midnight Friday, November 6. Shoppers can get up to 20% cashback while shopping their usual stores. That can be in addition to getting a sale price or discount.

"Last year, RetailMeNot on average paid shoppers $19 per transaction. So like I said, you're going to save up to 20% cash back on lots of different purchases," said Sara Skirboll, spokesperson for RetailMeNot.

For example, RetailMeNot says you can get up to 24% cashback on Melissa & Doug, and up to 20% cashback on Athleta, Orvis, and Forever 21. That may be on top of finding the best deals on their site.

"Yes, you can stack, as we say in the industry. Stack your cashback, meaning combine cashback with sales, coupon codes, free shipping deals," explained Skirboll.

The site puts the cash in your RetailMeNot wallet after 45 days, which means if you shop now, you could redeem it through PayPal or Venmo a few days before Christmas.

"All you need to do is log in or create a free account at RetailMeNot, then you choose to activate the cashback offer for whatever retailer you want to shop," said Skirboll.

You can check out other cashback apps for shopping, too.

Rakuten, formerly eBates, gives you cash back when you shop with their more than 3,000 retailers, plus it alerts you to promo codes and coupons.

Fetch Rewards lets you take a picture of any receipt from stores or restaurants and gives you reward points that you can redeem for gift cards at hundreds of retailers.

And UPromise gives you cashback when you shop with their partner retailers and restaurants through their site.

Other apps and websites also search the web to help you find the retailer offering the best price, including

ShopSavvy, BuyVia, MyCartSavings, Shopbrain, and Amazon.