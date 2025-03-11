Contractor arrested in Harris County, alleged default judgments of more than $500,000

The Brief Carlos Correa, with Correa Construction, was arrested after having warrants for more than $500,000 in default judgments. Correa allegedly stole $30,000 from a 92-year-old woman in Harris County. FOX 26 spoke with the elderly client who said Correa tore down her walls and started rarely showing up for work.



Waller County authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for more than $500,000 in default judgments, including a 92-year-old suspect FOX 26 previously spoke to.

Carlos Correa and his company, Correa Construction, were sued in Waller, Washington and Austin Counties back in 2024.

ORIGINAL STORY: 92-year-old woman who lost $30,000 to unscrupulous contractor far from being only alleged victim

Constructor arrested in Harris County

The backstory:

Correa Construction was accused of business misconduct due to multiple legal actions, Waller County authorities reported.

Carlos Correa

One of his clients, 92, faced a loss of $30,000 after she hired him to redo her bathrooms.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Genevieve Parker says Correa had begun tearing down her walls and rarely showed up for work.

His bond has been set at $1 million.