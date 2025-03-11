Contractor arrested in Harris County, alleged default judgments of more than $500,000
WALLER COUNTY, Texas - Waller County authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for more than $500,000 in default judgments, including a 92-year-old suspect FOX 26 previously spoke to.
Carlos Correa and his company, Correa Construction, were sued in Waller, Washington and Austin Counties back in 2024.
ORIGINAL STORY: 92-year-old woman who lost $30,000 to unscrupulous contractor far from being only alleged victim
Constructor arrested in Harris County
The backstory:
Correa Construction was accused of business misconduct due to multiple legal actions, Waller County authorities reported.
Carlos Correa
One of his clients, 92, faced a loss of $30,000 after she hired him to redo her bathrooms.
Genevieve Parker says Correa had begun tearing down her walls and rarely showed up for work.
His bond has been set at $1 million.
The Source: Information from this article was gathered from previous FOX 26 reports and Waller County Sheriff's Office.