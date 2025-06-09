Car crashes into Houston man's bedroom while he's asleep

The Brief A woman says a car crashed into her brother's bedroom while he was asleep, and he was injured. According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, and there was a short pursuit. The suspect, Jamuary Menifee, was arrested and faces felony charges.



A car clammed into a Houston man's bedroom while he was sleeping. His sister tells FOX 26 that he was injured, but she's thankful he's alive.

Car crashes into man's bedroom

The backstory:

Police are investigating an incident after a car slammed into a man’s bedroom while he was asleep around 2 a.m. May 31 in northwest Houston after a police chase.

Houston police said the officers spotted a stolen vehicle, and there was a quick police pursuit. Officials say officers used an approved stopping technique to end the chase, but the car ended up in a family’s home along Cotton Drive.

What they're saying:

Victoria Salinas said she was in the living room with her 2-year-old son when the car crashed into her brother’s room while he was asleep.

"After that, you hear a loud crash and boom, and we checked and didn’t expect the car to be inside the house," said Salinas. "The bed was just up against the wall. Everything was just everywhere, and the car was in the middle of the room."

The victim, 25-year-old Alvaro Cuevas has several scratches and bruises.

"I’m thankful he’s alive and not seriously hurt. He was able to walk out of here, but due to his injuries, they took him away in an ambulance," said Salinas.

The victim was released from the hospital. He is expected to be okay, but his sister says he’s unable to work at this time while he recovers.

Man arrested after crash

Police say the suspect ran off, and they were able to arrest him.

Police say 18-year-old Jamuary Menifee was taken to jail and faces felony charges.