Cypress Creek Fire Department and Harris County Sheriff's Office are investigating a crash that happened just after midnight on Thursday where a car wrecked into the garage of a home located on Ravensway Drive in Cypress.

According to police reports, the car crashed at a high speed and flipped into the garage of a home at 12903 Ravensway Drive.

The driver (male) of the vehicle managed to climb out of the vehicle on his own following the crash, but the garage was compromised, so officials were able to safely remove the vehicle. Insurance and contractors must come out during daylight to assess the damage and determine a safe way to remove the wrecked vehicle.

The owner of the home, an older female, was asleep at the time of the crash. Her car was also buried under the garage wreckage.

The investigation into what led to the crash continues.