Capital murder charges filed against Daniel Chacon, accused of kidnapping mother of 4

article

Capital murder charges have been filed against Daniel Chacon, the Pasadena man who is accused of kidnapping Maira Gutierrez.

Police say Pasadena officers with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to arrest Chacon, who fled to Mexico.

BACKGROUND: Daniel Chacon, accused of kidnapping Maira Gutierrez, back in Pasadena after fleeing to Mexico

Officials say Chacon had fled to Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas, and Pasadena and federal officers, who were working as a task force, spent the night negotiating with him to safely surrender at the Laredo Port of Entry.

Pasadena police officers with the task force drove to Webb County to take custody of Chacon and bring him back.

Gutierrez, 38, was found dead in an SUV that was abandoned in southeast Houston on Monday.

Police say Gutierrez and Chacon had a prior, off-and-on relationship for two years, and they have a five-month-old son together.

RELATED: Balloon release held for Houston-area mother of 4 found murdered

According to police, Gutierrez lived with Chacon but recently moved out sometime in the first half of September. Police believe Gutierrez was at Chacon’s apartment to visit their child.

Pasadena police also say they got two calls around 10 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Red Bluff about a man, who they later identified as Chacon, dragging Gutierrez into her vehicle with a gun in his hand.

Officers entered the woman’s vehicle information into a database as stolen and listed the woman as missing and endangered.

Police say the woman’s vehicle was later found in the 5300 block of Cedar Crest with the woman dead from a gunshot wound inside. The baby was also unharmed.