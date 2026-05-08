Massive Canvas data breach disrupts finals season for Houston-area students
HOUSTON - Students across the country are breathing a sigh of relief today as a critical learning program returns to service following a major security breach.
The learning management system Canvas, used by thousands of schools for grading, assignments, and exams, was hit by a significant data hack that sent shockwaves through the education system during one of the most stressful times of the academic year: Finals Week.
Canvas hack: Houston-area schools, universities release statements regarding outage
Hits close to home
Local perspective:
The breach affected hundreds of schools nationwide, including over a dozen in the Houston area.
Impacted institutions range from K-12 districts like Aldine ISD to major higher-education hubs including Rice University and the University of Houston.
For local students, the timing couldn't have been worse. As thousands prepared for their final exams, the primary platform for accessing study materials and submitting projects went dark or displayed threatening messages from the alleged hackers.
What happened?
What they're saying:
The hacking group known as ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach. On Thursday night, students attempting to log into Canvas were met with a chilling message from the group stating:
The group demanded that Instructure (the parent company of Canvas) negotiate terms to avoid a massive leak of private student data.
While the specific ransom terms have not been made public, Instructure has been working to secure the platform.
Source of the breach
Dig deeper:
Instructure identified the vulnerability as being tied to Free-For-Teacher accounts. To mitigate the risk, the company temporarily shut down those specific accounts to block the "access path" used by the hackers.
In an official statement, Instructure confirmed Canvas is fully back online.
Chaos during finals
Why you should care:
While the University of Houston was able to proceed with finals—and even held graduation ceremonies at the Downtown campus—not all Texas schools were as lucky.
At Baylor University, the disruption was severe enough to halt academic proceedings. Provost Nancy Brickhouse issued a statement acknowledging the "serious disruption" to exam preparations.
The University is expected to provide an update to students at noon on Friday regarding the status of exams scheduled for Saturday, May 9th.
While most systems are returning to normal, some schools continue to report minor technical issues as the platform stabilizes.
At the University of Houston, signage across campus today offered a bit of encouragement to weary students, wishing them "Good Luck" as they get back to their exams.
The Source: Instructure, the company that owns the program Canvas, University of Houston, University of Houston-Downtown and Baylor University.