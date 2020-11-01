Candidates Lizzie Fletcher and Wesley Hunt battle it out for Texas’ District 7

article

In the battleground race to represent Texas’ 7th Congressional District, located in the Houston area’s west side, Republican challenger Wesley Hunt is hoping to unseat incumbent Lizzie Fletcher.

LIZZIE FLETCHER

Rep. Lizzie Fletcher is a native Houstonian and former business litigation lawyer. She defeated longtime GOP Congressman John Culberson in the 2018 midterm election, becoming the first woman to represent District 7.

In Congress, she serves on the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee. where I chair its Subcommittee on Energy.

According to Fletcher’s campaign, some of her priorities include flooding, transportation & infrastructure and jobs & the economy.

WESLEY HUNT

Wesley Hunt is a Houston native and U.S. Army veteran. He was deployed three times and served as a Diplomatic Liason Officer while in Saudi Arabia.

Hunt is a lifelong conservative who currently works in real estate.

According to his campaign, his focus is on defeating the Green New Deal, lowering taxes, and securing the southern border.

Also running for congress in district 7 is Libertarian Shawn Kelly.

THE DISTRICT

Texas’ Congressional District 7 is located in western Harris County and includes the cities of Bellaire, Bunker Hill Village, Hunters Creek, Jersey Village, Piney Point, Southside Place, Spring Valley, and West University Place as well as parts of Houston.

As of the 2010 census the area has 698,488 people and is considered one of the wealthiest congressional districts in the state of Texas.

District 7 has been trending away from the conservative base in recent years.

A report by Daily Kos shows the district voted for Republican Mitt Romney in 2012 by more than 21 percentage points. But four years later, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the district’s vote by a margin of 1.4 percentage points.

Two years ago Lizzie Fletcher unseated nine-term Republican Rep. John Culberson.



