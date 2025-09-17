Canadian woman who traveled to Houston to illegally purchase firearms gets federal prison time
BEAUMONT, Texas - A 24-year-old Canadian woman was sentenced to federal prison after she pleaded guilty to having unregistered firearms.
What we know:
Jahtaya O'Dayjah Hamilton, from Ontario, Canada, was sentenced to 63 months in prison after prosecutors said she went to Houston to pick up firearms. Hamilton was sentenced in the Eastern District of Texas on Tuesday.
The backstory:
Officials said Hamilton obtained 22 firearms from an unknown firearms trafficker in November 2024. Four of those weapons were stolen, they said.
Hamilton then hired a rideshare driver to take her to Little Rock, Arkansas. The rideshare was stopped for a traffic violation in Angelina County where deputies noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the vehicle, discovering the firearms, prosecutors said.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas.