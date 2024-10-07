Calling all Houston artists: Design the official FIFA World Cup 26 poster!

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 26™ Houston Host Committee is searching for an artist to design the official poster for the tournament. Artists 18 and over residing in the Greater Houston area can submit their resume/CV, portfolio, and an optional Expression of Interest by October 21, 2024. The winning artist will receive a cash prize of $5,000, and their design will become a part of World Cup history.



The beautiful game is coming to Space City, and the FIFA World Cup 26 Houston Host Committee wants YOU to capture the magic! This is your chance to showcase your artistic talent on a global stage and create the official poster for Houston's World Cup experience.

Why Participate?

The FIFA World Cup is a global phenomenon, and each tournament leaves its mark with iconic official posters. But for the first time ever, each host city gets its own unique masterpiece! This is your chance to:

Represent Houston on the international soccer scene.

Have your work become a part of World Cup history.

Win a cash prize! Three finalists will receive $500 each, and the winning artist takes home an additional $5,000.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Who Can Apply?

Calling all artists 18 and over residing in the Greater Houston area (including Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, or Waller counties). Unleash your creativity and submit your resume/CV, portfolio, and an optional Expression of Interest outlining your ideas and passion for the project.

The Details:

Deadline to Submit: Monday, October 21, 2024

Three finalists chosen by November 1, 2024

Winning design selected and submitted to FIFA by November 30, 2024

Original designs only (no AI-generated art)

Submissions must be submitted digitally by clicking here

Don't miss this opportunity to showcase Houston's vibrant spirit, diverse communities, and unwavering love for soccer! Be a part of FIFA World Cup history and submit your design!