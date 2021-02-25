Call center can help Texans fill out iSTAT winter storm damage survey

A call center has been launched to help Texans, who have limited or no internet access, complete the State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey on damage following Winter Storm Uri.

This call center is specifically for Texans who are unable to submit information through the online iSTAT tool. Texans can call 844-844-3089 between 8:00 AM and 8:00 PM seven days a week to submit their disaster damage information.

If needed, a state emergency management professional will visit impacted homes to collect photos and documentation of damage for the validation process, according to the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM).

The iSTAT survey will help the state identify damages across Texas and help emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that occurred during the recent severe winter weather event. This data is also needed to provide information to FEMA and highlight the need for federal disaster assistance for individuals.

"The information gleaned from the iSTAT will help us advocate for the support and assistance our communities need to recover from the winter storm," said Governor Abbott. "This call center is available to help Texans without internet access complete this crucial survey."

To fill out the iSTAT survey online, click here.

