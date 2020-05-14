California 8th grader gives graduation speech to empty school yard

The student body president at an Antioch middle school gave his 8th-grade graduation speech this week to an empty schoolyard.



Still, plenty of Dallas Ranch Middle School graduates will have the chance to see the heartfelt commencement speech.

"We were going to go to the water park and do our big promotion like we do every year," President Chima Oluo said. "Unfortunately COVID has put a strain on everyone and caused us not to have these great events."

President Chima Oluo will post his pre-recorded speech on the school's website for the 1,000 peers and their families to view. The virtual graduation also included the Pledge of Allegiance and inspirational speeches from school leaders.