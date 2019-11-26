Calhoun couple accused of using toddler to make child porn

Two people were arrested in Gordon County after authorities said they used a toddler to make child pornography.

Charlie William Wright Jr. (left) and Ruth Ann Grace (right). (Gordon County Sheriff's Office).

On Nov. 18, the Gordon County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a man who possessed child pornography. Authorities identified the suspect as 49-year-old Charlie William Wright Jr. and arrested him at his home on Beamer Circle in Calhoun. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Detectives said they later found evidence that Wright had "home-made" other child pornography involving a 2-year-old and investigators executed five search warrants on electronic devices while gathering video evidence.

Wright is facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of child molestation, one count of aggravated sodomy, and a total of five counts of sexual exploitation of minor children.

While investigating Wright, detectives were led to the suspect's companion, Ruth Ann Grace, 39, who was already in custody on unrelated drug charges. She was identified in the video recordings, according to the sheriff's office.

Both suspects remain in custody.