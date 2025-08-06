New Montgomery County school still without water one week before classes

The Brief Montgomery Co Judge says County officials tried to inspect Calfee Middle on Wednesday, but the water was still off. Judge Keough explains why the water is not on and his frustrations. Willis ISD mother shares her concerns about her daughter possibly not starting school next Wednesday.



School is set to start next Wednesday, August 13, at the new Homer C. Calfee Middle School, but Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough says the City of Conroe has not turned the water on yet.

Montgomery County: Calfee Middle School still without water

What we know:

Judge Keough says his team of county officials and inspectors were on site at Calfee Middle on Wednesday morning, but not for long.

"The team was there. They were ready to do the inspections and, low and behold, the water was still shut off," said Judge Keough. "[City of Conroe officials] are not responding to this at all. Now, we know for a fact that the water has been turned on up there for the last two months and the school has bills for the last two months for water that they were purchasing, and the fact of the matter is they've had the ability to do this since the City of Conroe took over the certificate of convenience allowing the one company who was distributing the water allowed Conroe to be the one."

Judge Keough says the City of Conroe believes Willis ISD owes them money and that’s why the water is not on. He also adds that Howard Wood is the only city council member backing his fight.

Featured article

‘It's kids we're talking about'

Local perspective:

One mom told FOX 26 that her daughter is supposed to start at Calfee next week, and she’s nervous about what might happen.

"We have four that go to Willis ISD, so let’s say the two elementary and the high schooler can start on the 13th, but she can’t start on the 13th at Calfee. Then what are we going to do with her? And you are correct about space. There is not enough room at the other middle schools to place 800 students, because that’s the whole reason that we built Calfee," said Hayley Reynosa. "It’s kids we are talking about. It’s not just some regular business, it's an actual school and is huge and it's beautiful."

Council meeting this weekend

What's next:

The City of Conroe says on their website they will hold a special city council meeting on Saturday to discuss the status of Calfee Middle and other concerns.