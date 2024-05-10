Cajun Navy Ground Force helps with flood cleanup efforts in Houston area

As communities in the northern counties of Southeast Texas strive to bounce back from the devastating floods, Mother's Day weekend brings about an ominous prospect of additional storms. Amid this tense atmosphere, the cleanup efforts are ongoing, but the spirit of solidarity is shining through the dark clouds as assistance flows in from our neighbors in Louisiana.

The Cajun Navy Ground Force, known for their swift volunteer mobilization in the wake of natural disasters, has made a significant difference in the lives of the affected residents. The selfless acts of these volunteers from Louisiana and Texas have provided not only practical aid but a beacon of hope during these trying times.

From removing debris to drying out flooded homes, the Cajun Navy Ground Force has tirelessly worked to mitigate the damage brought by the floods. Their contributions have extended beyond physical labor; they've also been instrumental in delivering life-saving supplies to those most urgently in need, reflecting the true essence of community and human compassion.

"One of the things about a flood is it takes a little bit of time for the damage to be seen and realized, its really up to the individual to self-report," said Rob Gaudet, founder of the Cajun Navy Ground Force Humanitarian Aid.

In a heartwarming act of service earlier today, members of the group extended their help to a local HPD officer residing in Cleveland. This gesture underscores the indiscriminate nature of their mission, as they assist anyone affected, regardless of their position or standing in the community. Gaudet said, "Just this morning, we did clean up of officers Zapata's home and got it ready for mold mediation and repair."

While some volunteers have begun to return to their homes in Louisiana, others remain steadfast in their commitment to help the people of Southeast Texas. Their determination to stay is anchored in the needs of the residents and the resources at their disposal.

However, for homeowners to get the help they need Gaudet said it's important for homeowners to come out and let organizations know what they need. It's not like a hurricane where the home is damaged from the external, or from a tornado; where you can clearly see the damage, we really rely on the homeowners to come out get your name on www.crisiscleanup.org"

As long as the community requires assistance, the Cajun Navy Ground Force pledges to stand with them, echoing the resilience of the human spirit against the adversities of nature.

To learn more about how to volunteer, donate or find more information about the organization, click here.