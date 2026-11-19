The Brief The Houston Texans routed the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Thursday night, scoring 26 unanswered points to improve to 4-6. C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes while Houston's defense forced a safety and held Indianapolis to 167 total yards. The Colts fell to 3-8 and benched quarterback Daniel Jones for backup Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter.



C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes and Will Anderson Jr. recorded a safety as the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 26-3 on Thursday night in Houston.

Houston improved to 4-6, while Indianapolis fell to 3-8.

Stroud, Texans defense power past Colts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Marlin Klein #83 of the Houston Texans celebrates with C.J. Stroud #7 after scoring a 13 yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter of the game at Reliant Stadium on November 19, 2026 in Houst Expand

What we know:

The Texans answered an early Indianapolis field goal with 26 unanswered points, taking a 17-3 halftime lead before shutting out the Colts in the second half.

Stroud connected with wide receiver Nico Collins for a 42-yard touchdown with 2:14 remaining in the first quarter, putting Houston ahead 7-3.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter intercepted Colts quarterback Daniel Jones on the opening play of the second quarter, setting up a 12-play, 85-yard touchdown drive. Stroud capped the possession with a 24-yard touchdown pass, extending the Texans’ lead to 14-3.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn added a 27-yard field goal with 15 seconds left in the half.

The Colts struggled to capitalize on their opportunities. Kicker Spencer Shrader missed a 56-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Houston blocked his 62-yard attempt in the second.

Anderson’s safety extends Houston’s lead

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Houston Texans celebrates with Will Anderson Jr. #51 after sacking Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter of the game at Reliant Stadium on November 19, 2026 in H Expand

Dig deeper:

Coach DeMeco Ryans’ defense added to the scoring in the third quarter after a punt pinned Indianapolis at its own 5-yard line. Anderson Jr sacked Jones in the end zone for a safety with 10:22 remaining in the quarter, pushing the Texans’ lead to 19-3.

Houston followed with a 57-yard touchdown drive that took just over six minutes off the clock. Wide receiver Tank Dell caught three passes during the possession before Stroud found tight end Marlin Klein for a 13-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 26-3.

The Colts turned the ball over on downs early in the fourth quarter when Jones’ fourth-down pass fell incomplete. Backup quarterback Anthony Richardson replaced Jones with 7:51 remaining.

Richardson went without a completion on two attempts during a three-and-out. Houston then held the ball for the final 6:50, with Stroud’s 26-yard scramble helping the Texans run out the clock.

Stroud leads the offense

By the numbers:

Stroud completed 21 passes for 194 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Running back David Montgomery rushed for 107 yards on 26 carries as the team finished with 167 rushing yards.

The Texans held the ball for nearly 38 minutes. Houston limited Colts running back Jonathan Taylor to 21 rushing yards on 11 carries, while Jones completed only 12 of his 27 passes for 144 yards and an interception.

Anderson and Jadeveon Clowney each recorded a sack for the Texans.

Fans bring Thursday night energy

Local perspective:

Before kickoff, Texans fans gathered for live music, barbecue and a prime-time matchup against an AFC South opponent.

"Obviously, we want the team to do better, but we’re here to support them and do everything we can," a fan told FOX 26’s Coco Dominguez.

Another fan emphasized the hometown connection: "It’s all about loyalty. If you don’t have loyalty, then what do you have? This is our hometown."