Buzzing in the Bayou City with Drunk Shakespeare

Drunk Shakespeare is an interactive 90-minute comedy experience new to the Houston area that happens on a weekly basis.

There are five cities throughout the United States which are currently hosting this adult event and the actors are local.

You don’t need to be an expert on Shakespeare to enjoy or understand the performances, you just have to roll with the punches.

The event takes place at The Emerald Theatre, which is located at 412 Travis St. in downtown Houston.Ticket prices begin at $39.

