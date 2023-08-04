The Fort Bend County District Attorney's Office has announced the arrest of two local officials: Andrea Bolger and Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey.

Bolger, a former Sugar Land employee, was arrested following her indictment for "Theft by a Public Servant." She is charged with embezzling up to $150,000 from Sugar Land Police during her employment between 2016 and 2022.

Humphrey was indicted by a Fort Bend County jury and was arrested. He was charged with "Abuse of Official Capacity" for forcing unlawful water and sewer charges upon a local RV park owner.

Humphrey failed to comply with the same RV park owner's request for public information over the last two years and was placed under indictment.

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton says, "No one is above the law and everyone should be treated equally under the law."