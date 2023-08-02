Expand / Collapse search
Small plane crash in Rosenberg near Reese Road, no injuries reported

FOX 26 Houston

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Rosenberg authorities are on the scene of a small plane crash that occurred on Wednesday.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Rosenberg Police on Facebook, a small plane crashed on FM 2218 at Reese Road. The plane seemed to have crashed into a fence.

(Photo courtesy of Rosenberg Police via Facebook)

No injuries have been reported at this time, officials say,

The roadway is open and drivers are asked to drive with caution.

Rosenberg PD and the Texas Department of Public Safety are on the scene.