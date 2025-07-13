Ground stop ends at Bush Airport; delays expected
HOUSTON - Delays are expected at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) due to scattered storms across Houston.
Bush Airport Ground Stop ends
FILE PHOTO. A person waits for their plane departure at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
What we know:
The Ground Stop effect at IAH expired at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.
However, flights to and from Bush could be delayed by about an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Afternoon Houston storms
Big picture view:
Scattered storms were predicted for Sunday afternoon, especially west, northwest, and north of Houston.
Downpours look likely on Monday as well.
Houston weather: Chance for excessive rain
The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority