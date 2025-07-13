Ground stop ends at Bush Airport; delays expected

The Brief The Ground Stop at IAH ended at 3 p.m. Sunday. Flights to Houston may be delayed for the rest of the evening. Scattered downpours are expected in Houston for the afternoon.



Delays are expected at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) due to scattered storms across Houston.

Bush Airport Ground Stop ends

FILE PHOTO. A person waits for their plane departure at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Ground Stop effect at IAH expired at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

However, flights to and from Bush could be delayed by about an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Afternoon Houston storms

Big picture view:

Scattered storms were predicted for Sunday afternoon, especially west, northwest, and north of Houston.

Downpours look likely on Monday as well.

