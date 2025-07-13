Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop ends at Bush Airport; delays expected

By
Published  July 13, 2025 2:10pm CDT
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Ground Stop at IAH ended at 3 p.m. Sunday.
    • Flights to Houston may be delayed for the rest of the evening.
    • Scattered downpours are expected in Houston for the afternoon.

HOUSTON - Delays are expected at Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) due to scattered storms across Houston.

Bush Airport Ground Stop ends

FILE PHOTO. A person waits for their plane departure at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Ground Stop effect at IAH expired at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.

However, flights to and from Bush could be delayed by about an hour, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Afternoon Houston storms

Houston weather: Your July 13 morning forecast.

Central Texas experienced serious flash flooding overnight in areas like San Saba, Llano, and Lampasas.

Big picture view:

Scattered storms were predicted for Sunday afternoon, especially west, northwest, and north of Houston.

Downpours look likely on Monday as well.

Houston weather: Chance for excessive rain

The Source: Federal Aviation Administration and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority

