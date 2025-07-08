The Brief Two of the three people who were still missing in Burnet County on Monday have been found. Officials say William Venus, Sr. and a 17-year-old girl died. The search continues for Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Phillips.



Two of the three people who were still missing in Burnet County on Monday have been found. The search continues for a third person who went missing in the devastating floods over the weekend.

The death toll in the county is now at five.

William Venus, Sr.

Officials confirm William Venus, Sr., did not survive the flood.

On Monday, we spoke to Venus’s son, who traveled from out of state to search for his father. He said Venus went missing early Saturday morning while driving home near Hamilton Creek.

17-year-old girl

Authorities confirm a missing 17-year-old girl was also found dead.

The girl's mom told FOX that they were leaving for a family trip when she drove over a bridge that collapsed into Cow Creek.

The woman says she was in the van with her three daughters, her husband, her son and their child's friend at the time.

Everyone inside was able to make it to shore, except for the 17-year-old.

Fire chief still missing

What's next:

The search continues for Marble Falls Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Michael Phillips.

Phillips went missing early Saturday after being swept away by floodwaters while responding to a call in Cow Creek.

Chief Phillips was driving an emergency vehicle when he went missing early Saturday morning.

The vehicle has been found. However, Phillips has not been found with the vehicle, or anywhere else.

Death toll rises to 5 in Burnet County

What we know:

The two confirmed deaths bring the death toll in Burnet County to five. On Sunday, the Burnet County Sheriff's Office said three people's remains had been recovered.

The only person's identity that was released was Preston Prince.

What we don't know:

The identities of the other people who died in the flood have not been released.