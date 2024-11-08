Burn ban for Fort Bend County lifted due to recent rain

The burn ban for Fort Bend County has been lifted due to significant amount of rain in the area recently.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George rescinded the ban originally imposed on Oct. 8 because of existing drought conditions. Since the rain, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Fort Bend dropped by 358 points.

At this time, the burn ban has been lifted but the Fort Benc County Fire Marshal advised residents to still follow the guidelines of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for outdoor burning.

These rules include