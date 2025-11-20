Burglary reported at River Oaks area apartment complex; at least one shot, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police were called about a burglary at an apartment complex in the River Oaks area on Thursday.
Officers received a call around 10 a.m. from someone who reported seeing three males break into the apartment across from him in the 4000 block of Essex Lane.
At least one male has been shot, officials say. He is in unknown condition.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as we receive more information.